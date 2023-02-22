Though he hadn’t actually read the legislation in question, Senate President Ty Masterson spoke in support of wide-ranging tax exemptions for businesses thought to be in competition with government entities.
Property and sales tax exemption proposals have been kicked around for years, including when Kansas fitness club magnate Rodney Steven began a campaign to persuade the Kansas Legislature to exempt his business, Genesis Health Clubs, from those taxes.
Steven, who owns more than 50 Genesis facilities in six Midwest states, has been an advocate of property tax breaks for fitness businesses like his since Gov. Sam Brownback was in office. In the past, he was delinquent on hundreds of thousands of dollars in pre-COVID 19 property taxes owed to Shawnee, Johnson and Douglas counties.
During a Senate Assessment and Taxation Committee hearing on Tuesday, Masterson said businesses were suffering due to unfair government competition.
“I think everybody likes to talk about the health club thing, right?” Masterson said. “So that’s an example. If you have a private business that has that situation, and then you use those resources from that business to create competition, right next door, that’s unfair.”
The discussed bill, Senate Bill 252, would exempt ambulance services, child care centers, businesses dealing with entertainment, exercise and recreation, and restaurants, from paying property taxes if there is at least one governmental facility competing with the business in the county.