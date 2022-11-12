CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Prices on items like eggs, turkeys and other mainstays of holiday meals look to gobble up a larger piece of your food budget this year.

Since the pandemic began, grocery stores have seen sporadic food outages due to supply chain issues. This Thanksgiving, inflation, avian flu and global pressures like the Ukraine War and supply chain issues have created a recipe for higher costs and possible shortages on some foods.

