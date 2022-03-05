Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week has sparked turmoil in agricultural markets just as farmers prepare for this spring’s planting.
The farmers see opportunity but also economic danger — and a lot of uncertainty.
Prices for corn and soybeans have returned to the highs of last spring and summer, a level not seen in seven to eight years. Wheat prices have soared as worries rose about supply. Russia and Ukraine together account for nearly one-third of global wheat exports.
At the same time, farmers are being pinched by fuel prices not seen in several years — partly a result of the Ukraine crisis — coupled with dramatically escalating fertilizer prices. And the rising price of grain, a key component of animal feed, hurts livestock farmers.
Plus, any sustained grain price increases will put more pressure on already fast-rising food prices. In January, U.S. food prices climbed more than 6%, the largest year-over-year increase since 1982, the federal Consumer Price Index showed.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could have longer-term consequences on agricultural markets.
“This is a very serious war,” Swanson said. “This is not just a skirmish.”
For ag markets, the duration of the conflict and how much economic upheaval comes with it are the big questions, said Bill Moore, Lakeville, Minnesota-based chief risk officer for Compeer Financial, a cooperatively owned agricultural lender.
So far, western nations haven’t slapped sanctions on Russian grain exports, but that could change.
If the fighting lasts only a short time, Ukrainian farmers could at least get their crops planted this spring.
“What Ukrainian farmer is going to go out and plow their field at the risk of getting hit by a missile?” Moore said.