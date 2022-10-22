MINNEAPOLIS — The vice chairman of the board that oversees the University of Minnesota system apologized “unequivocally” for asking whether enrollment at the Morris campus was “too diverse.”
In a statement issued through the public relations office on the Twin Cities campus late Tuesday, Steve Sviggum said he’s willing to learn and must do better.
Sviggum wrote that his intent was to encourage discussion about the ongoing decline in enrollment at the Morris campus, which is down 50% from its peak. “The future of this great campus depends on finding solutions to reverse that trend,” he wrote.
At a regents meeting last week, Sviggum asked acting Morris Chancellor Janet Schrunk Ericksen whether diversity was linked to declining enrollment.
“I’ve received a couple letters, two actually, from friends whose children are not going to go to Morris because it is too diverse,” Sviggum said at the meeting. “They just didn’t feel comfortable there.”
Ericksen responded that minority students on the campus often feel isolated and that from their perspective, no, the campus would not be too diverse. The question sparked backlash and calls for his resignation from the volunteer position.
A Native American student leader at the Morris campus invited Sviggum for a meal and circulated a petition that received 200 signatures.
Regents Chair Ken Powell released a statement calling diversity a “strength.” The Teamsters Local 320, which represents 1,500 workers across five campuses, called his comments racist and part of a pattern.
Former regent Michael Hsu, who said Monday that Sviggum’s time had passed and he needed to resign, was dismissive of the attempted apology. “He should be gone already,” Hsu said.
In his statement, Sviggum said he is “truly sorry” to those whom he harmed or offended. “Let me unequivocally apologize for my questions, and especially for the unintended hurt my questions may have caused,” he wrote. “They were not intended to cause harm, but my intent does not matter.”
“Minnesota benefits from our many amazing students from all walks of life who make incredible contributions to our community, and their work strengthens the great state of Minnesota,” he wrote.
The former GOP House speaker and state administrator from Kenyon said he’s been “blessed” to work as a farmer with a diversity of people. He talked about sharing joy and heartbreak with parishioners as a layperson at his church.
“I clearly have more to learn to better understand the strength that diversity brings to our institution, and I look forward to taking those who have reached out to me up on their offers to meet and to hear their perspectives and learn from them,” he wrote.
In numerous media interviews after his comment became public, Sviggum initially was unapologetic. He said he was posing a question, not making a statement.