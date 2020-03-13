Because of the unprecedented events taking place in the United States and around the world, a lot of us may be finding ourselves staying home more than usual these days. And we’ll be needing things to watch — not just movies, which kill maybe two hours or so, but multiseason TV shows in which we can get happily lost. In between washing our hands and monitoring the latest public health news, here are 22 binge-worthy TV shows available for streaming.
“TUCA & BERTIE” (available on Netflix)
This unjustly canceled Netflix series about a friendship between anxious perfectionist song thrush Bertie (voiced by Ali Wong) and Tuca, a big-hearted, extroverted toucan in recovery for substance-use issues (Tiffany Haddish), is the only show I’ve watched and immediately wondered, “Does this take place inside my brain?” The premise — from Lisa Hanawalt, who created the wildly gorgeous anthropomorphized creatures of “BoJack Horseman” — is preposterous: It’s an animated show about 30-something bird-women that somehow manages to take on serious content — trauma, mental health, sobriety, workplace sexism — in a cartoon atmosphere that’s insistently fun and bubbly.
“LOVE IS BLIND” (available on Netflix)
“Love Is Blind” is not a good TV show. The concept is like “The Bachelor,” with a distinct arranged-marriage vibe, wherein a bunch of conventionally attractive people talk to each other through a wall and then get engaged without knowing what their (conventionally attractive) partners look like. Surprise! They (mostly) try to give their hot mystery dates a shot, cohabitating and planning weddings at a time when most of us are still only committed to the texting-funny-gifs stage of a relationship. Don’t worry, it gets weirder! The “Love Is Blind” contestants are inexplicably shepherded through their stress-inducing journey by the one-time boy-band star and ex-husband of Jessica Simpson, Nick Lachey, and his wife, Vanessa Lachey (previously Minnillo), best known as host of MTV’s “Total Request Live.” It’s a bad show and you’ll feel bad that you watched it. You also won’t be able to stop yourself.
“THE LIFE OF BIRDS” (PBS; available on Amazon Prime)
At its root, the anxiety we’re all feeling about coronavirus is about fear of death: the horror of the end of our own lives on this planet, sudden and stark and unknowable, as well as terror of the lives of our loved ones taken from us with a cruel finality. We know that statistically, we are almost certainly safe — knock frantically on wood — and yet we dread. It’s time to be with the birds, light-boned and feathery and endlessly fascinating in their endless ways, absurd-looking or elegant, they of industrious nests and miraculous eggs and fuzzy baby chicks.
“CURB YOUR
ENTHUSIASM” (HBO Now)
I want to hear Larry David’s take on coronavirus because a quarantine sounds like his dream come true. The fictionalized take on the “Seinfeld” creator’s life is wrapping up its 10th season now on HBO, so it’s the perfect time to wind back across the bridges David has burned in his tireless quest to be right, no matter the argument (usually one he started).
“MONK” (USA Network; available on Amazon Prime Video)
It’s a jungle out there, all right. Tony Shalhoub won three Emmys for his role as Adrian Monk, the titular sleuth bent by the unsolved murder of his wife and the obsessive-compulsive disorder and phobias that intensified after her death. I fell for “Monk” in elementary school — it was exciting enough for my older brother and I and not too violent for my younger sister and mom. (Dad napped.)
“GREY’S
ANATOMY” (ABC, Netflix, Hulu)
I’m not even ashamed to admit it. I have seen Every. Single. Episode. Of. This. Show. Sure, we’ve lost many characters (Alex! Derek! sobArizona! Callie! Yang! Lexie! Mark!) to death, destruction and whatnot. But I love this show because, after 16 seasons, these characters have become as familiar as friends.
“KILLING EVE” (BBC America; available on Hulu)
Like spy movies, old-school cat-and-mouse chases, lively acting and a peek into the mind of a cold-but-charming female assassin who has a complete lack of empathy for anyone except the female agent trying to track her down? This is the series for you. Based on the novel “Codename Villanelle” by Luke Jennings, this series shines in large part because of its strong casting.
“SIX FEET UNDER” (HBO; available on Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Now)
Beginning in 2001 and ending five seasons later in 2005, this HBO drama was, quite literally about life and death: It centered on the Fishers, a Los Angeles family who owned a funeral home, and every episode began with someone’s life ending. Sounds dark, and it was, but this Alan Ball creation was so perfectly cast and elegantly written that I returned for more every Sunday back in the aughts.
“CALL THE MIDWIFE” (PBS; available on Netflix)
Well, there’s only so many times a person can rewatch “Downton Abbey” (and if you haven’t, for heaven’s sake, get on that; it’s on Amazon Prime and PBS Passport), so I was in need of a British period drama. A friend recommended this one, set in midcentury and centering on a group of midwife/nurses living in a convent in the working-class London district of Poplar, and I quickly got hooked.
“BROOKLYN NINE-NINE” (NBC; available on Hulu)
You’ve probably already binged it twice by now, but it’s smart, it’s funny and, unlike many sitcoms that we’re finding haven’t aged well these days (since when is New York that white, “Friends”?), “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” has a wonderfully diverse cast and is standing proof that you can be funny without being offensive.
“WESTWORLD” (HBO; available on Amazon Prime Video, HBO NOW, Hulu)
The good news: There are only two seasons of this show (so far; Season 3 premieres March 15 on HBO), so it’s not a huge time commitment. The bad news: Once you start, you’ll probably want to watch it all at once. This series — in which rich people live out their fantasies in a Wild West-set amusement park hosted by humanoid robots — becomes more twisted and multilayered as it goes along.
“YOU’RE THE WORST” (FX; available on Hulu)
My one-sentence summary of this show is: It’s like “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” if it were a romantic comedy set in Los Angeles. Frequently referred to as an “anti-romantic romantic comedy,” “You’re the Worst” contains one of the greatest love stories in modern television. The show follows two love-cynics, Gretchen and Jimmy, and their journey through love, relationships, happiness and other wacky antics over the course of several years. I think the genius of the show is how it’s able to tackle tough subjects, like depression, alcoholism and PTSD, with beautiful nuance, yet feature the trashiest band of characters imaginable.