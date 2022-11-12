COP27 Spain Climate Drying Wetlands

A horse grazes in the village of El Rocío in Almonte, southwest Spain, on Oct. 18. Climate change hit Spain with record-high temperatures and a prolonged drought this year.

 Associated Press

DOÑANA NATIONAL PARK, Spain — Flamingos, herons and fish once filled a freshwater lagoon in southern Spain. Today, it’s a fetid brown splotch. The whisper of wind in the grass is a sad substitute for the cacophony of migratory birds.

Biologist Carmen Díaz steps onto cracked mud. The lagoon in the heart of Spain’s Doñana nature reserve is a puddle. The park called “the crown jewel of Spain” may be dying.

