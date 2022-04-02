Supreme Court agrees to review California law on pork sales Associated Press Apr 2, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court said Monday it would review a challenge to a California law that set certain conditions for pork sold in the state.The case stems from a 2018 ballot measure where California voters approved the nation’s toughest living space standards for breeding pigs.Two agricultural associations challenging the law say almost no farms satisfy those conditions.They say the “massive costs of complying” with the law will “fall almost exclusively on out-of-state farmers” and that the costs will be passed on to consumers nationwide.The law had a Jan. 1 effective date, but California is currently allowing the continued sale of pork processed under the old rules.The groups challenging the law are the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation.The case is expected to be argued after the court begins its new term in October. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Supreme Court Cost Politics Sale California Pork Challenge Condition Recommended for you Latest News Manhattan baseball splits at Seaman MHS boys track 1st, girls 2nd at Junction City Club news for April 2, 2022 Ukraine's other fight: Growing food for itself and the world Kansas Profile: Nick Strecker, INA Alert Supreme Court agrees to review California law on pork sales US approves bison grazing on Montana prairie amid criticism 'Deliberate Evil' tells story of another notable Salem trial Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTraffic slows along US-24 during construction to Green Valley Road intersectionPott County official says drought led to dry, damaged roadsManhattan man permanently banned from doing business in KansasManhattan man found in Kansas City after failing to appear at November trialK-State paves way for more healthcare avenues with physician assistant programJCHS students suspended after fights ThursdayEx-USD 383 paraeducator waives right to preliminary hearing for child sex chargesRCPD arrests man after two people injured in Sunday shootingFort Riley Middle teacher completes one million pushup challengeThomas Edwards Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Interviews Every Fort Riley Attention Heirs of James Spencer: Join Us at KS PUBLIC SALE OF DELINQUENT STORAGE Bulletin