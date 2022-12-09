Library clash
Matthew Childs, new mayor of St. Marys, says some limits should be set on public comments at commission hearings.

 Kansas Reflector

ST. MARYS — City officials in St. Marys are still looking at ways to reshape the county’s public library after voting under public pressure to extend the library’s lease for a year.

The ideas include changing the way board members are chosen for the Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library, as well as limiting public comment at city meetings.

