DULUTH, Minn. — A U.S. government program that captures and kills wolves near where livestock have been killed in Minnesota is back in business after a pause caused by a recent federal court decision.A federal judge in California ruled on Feb. 10 that wolves across most of the U.S. have regained protections under the federal Endangered Species Act, including in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.That decision temporarily put the brakes on all wolf trapping in Minnesota, both for research purposes and for the federal depredation program.Wolves had been under state and tribal management since January 2021, when the Trump administration removed federal protections for the big canines.Minnesota has not held a state hunting or trapping season since 2014 and, after the judge's ruling, will be unable to do so going forward.The federal depredation program in Minnesota can kill wolves if wolf damage is verified and there is potential for further losses.In 2021 the program received 187 calls for wolf damage assistance from livestock, poultry, pet owners or citizens concerned about public safety.