UN Russia Ukraine Grain

A dump truck unloads grain in a granary in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, on Aug. 9. A wartime agreement that allowed grain shipments from Ukraine to resume and helped temper global food prices will be extended by 120 days, the United Nations and other parties to the deal say on Nov. 17.

 Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey — A wartime agreement that unblocked grain shipments from Ukraine and helped temper rising global food prices will be extended by four months, the United Nations and other parties to the deal said Thursday, preventing a price shock to some of the world’s most vulnerable countries where many are struggling with hunger.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the 120-day extension a “key decision in the global fight against the food crisis.” Struck amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, the initiative established a safe shipping corridor in the Black Sea and inspection procedures to address concerns that cargo vessels might carry weapons or launch attacks.

