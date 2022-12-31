PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh will examine how it manages donated human tissue following abuse-of-corpse charges against two students.

Authorities this month charged Amay Gupta, 19, of Fremont, California, and Sonel S. Jimenez, 19, of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, with one misdemeanor count apiece. Pitt police allege the students mistreated a cadaver Nov. 4 in an anatomy lab class in Victoria Hall.

Tags

Recommended for you