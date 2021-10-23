You can use it to garnish street tacos or pozole. You can add it to pho or pad thai. You can consume its seeds, stems and leaves.
Cilantro, also known as coriander or Mexican parsley, is a staple in Latin American and Asian cuisines.
And California’s Central Coast is growing tons of it.
In the last fifteen years, cilantro production in the Golden State has steadily increased. In 2019, the California Department of Agriculture reported producing 42,340 tons of the fragrant herb, totaling nearly $50 million in value.
That’s nearly double the amount in 2006, when the state yielded 24,101 tons of cilantro. While known for producing the country’s almonds and lettuce, California grows the most cilantro than any other state in the nation.
Bill Esparza, a food anthropologist and author of the book, “L.A. Mexicano: Recipes, People & Places,” said the demand is due to the number of taquerias and Mexican-concept restaurants opening in California.
“Mexican food and taquerias have exploded. That’s really where the demand is,” he said. “It never has been this much.”
Why is cilantro becoming more popular?
Most of California’s cilantro is grown in Monterey and Ventura counties, which provide cooler weather conditions needed for the delicate herb to thrive.
Ed Williams, agricultural commissioner for Ventura County, said cilantro is “a very popular product right now,” adding that it’s used regularly by Latino families.
Data released by the U.S. Census Bureau this year found that California’s Latino and Asian American communities increased in the last decade.
Since the last Census numbers were released in 2010, the Latino population in California has grown by 1.6 million residents — an 11% increase. Meanwhile, the number of Asian Americans in California rose by 1.2 million, a 25% increase.
Korinne Bell, chief deputy agricultural commissioner for Ventura County, said the crop first entered the county’s top ten revenue-producing crops in 2012 and again the following year. Since then, cilantro production in Ventura County remains steady, according to Bell.
Unlike celery and kale, which grew in popularity after new information about their health benefits was released, Bell attributes cilantro’s acclaim to changing consumer tastes and people’s willingness to try different spices or herbs in their foods. Television shows that showcase diverse ingredients and recipes, she believes, could have also popularized the herb.
“There’s a demand for it,” Bell said. “You’re seeing it in different foods than you ever did before.”
Who uses cilantro?
Depending on the Mexican dish, Esparza said cilantro can be used to flavor many meals and can vary by cuisine popular in various parts of Mexico.
“It’s used as a condiment for tacos. It’s also used in mariscos (seafood). It’s also used in different soups,” Esparza said. “It has broad usage.”
One of his favorite uses for the herb? Topping a hot bowl of caldo de pollo.
Chris Chavez, of Long Beach, remembers his mother adding the fresh ingredient to her corn and pico de gallo dish when he was a kid.
“Any sort of Mexican-type food or Latin-type food would usually have cilantro in it,” Chavez, 34, said of his mother’s cooking.
His older sister, on the other hand, refuses to eat cilantro, claiming it tastes like soap. Not everyone is a fan of cilantro’s pungent flavor, and there’s a scientific reason for it. Research by behavioral neuroscientist Charles J. Wysocki, of the Morell Chemical Senses Center, found that some people may perceive cilantro’s taste as soapy due to their genetics.
As an adult, Chavez said the pandemic forced him to enjoy cooking at home more. Now he buys the ingredient — fresh or dried — and adds the herb to flavor meat marinades and salsas.
“It’s one of those things that you notice when you don’t have it,” Chavez said.