Although the first words have barely hit this column, I am getting a sense of glee. Just think, it took a garden writer, The Garden Guy, to beat the big boys to Valentine’s. When you see Valentine’s stuff the day after Christmas, just remember where you saw it first.

In truth I’m not trying to sell you Valentine’s stuff, but to alert you to the most beautiful new hibiscus making its debut in the spring, Summerific Valentine’s Crush. The competition will be so great for this plant that you need to bribe your garden center now to get in the game, so to speak, and order them.

