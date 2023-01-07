Dolce Appletini and Primo Wild Rose were just two of the varieties that gave The Garden Guy’s container designs a touch of heuchera heaven. Now, like you, I find myself longing for spring.

In the South, we love planting heuchera in the fall or anytime from late September through early winter. This doesn’t always sync up with retail, however. Believe me, I’ll plant in the spring if and when available, but in my case, they were all planted in October.

