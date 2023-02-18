Once upon a time, The Garden Guy was the executive director of the American Rose Society and its Gardens of the American Rose Center in Shreveport, Louisiana. My fondest memories are the times spent in the area dedicated to heirloom and English roses. The fragrance seemed to permeate the air, drawing you to investigate each and every selection with the nose.

This year will be a benchmark in the olfactory experience of roses with the debut of two new series, Reminiscent and Rise Up, both brought to you by Proven Winners.

