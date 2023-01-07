Human Composting

This 2019 photo shows Howard Irwin Fischer in Vermont. Fischer is one supporter who sees human composting as an eco-friendly way to return his remains to the earth as fresh, fertile soil when he dies.

 Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. — Howard Fischer, a 63-year old investor living north of New York City, has a wish for when he dies.

He wants his remains to be placed in a vessel, broken down by tiny microbes and composted into rich, fertile soil.

Tags

Recommended for you