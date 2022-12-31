Sesame Labeling

Sesame dinner rolls are photographed in Concord, N.H. in 2015. A new federal law requiring that sesame be listed as an allergen on food labels is having unintended consequences -- increasing the number of products that include the ingredient. Starting Jan. 1, all foods made and sold in the U.S. must be labeled if they contain sesame, an often-hidden ingredient that’s been declared the nation’s ninth major allergen.

 Associated Press

A new federal law requiring that sesame be listed as an allergen on food labels is having unintended consequences — increasing the number of products with the ingredient.

Food industry experts said the requirements are so stringent that many manufacturers, especially bakers, find it simpler and less expensive to add sesame to a product — and to label it — than to try to keep it away from other foods or equipment with sesame.

