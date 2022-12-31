ATLANTA — Middle school students in metro Atlanta often argue school dress codes are unfair and arbitrary. The federal government agrees.

A 60-page report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office concludes dress codes “may make the school environment less equitable and safe for students” and estimates 60% “have rules involving measuring students’ bodies and clothing, which may involve adults touching students.” That leaves students, especially girls, feeling less safe at school, according to the findings.

Tags

Recommended for you