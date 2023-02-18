Gardening Moon Gardens

This 2006 image provided by landscape and garden designer Deborah Silver shows a moon garden she designed and planted at the Cranbrook Educational Community museum complex in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Plants depicted include Verbena, Cleome, petunia, double purple datura and dusty miller.

 Associated Press

Planning this year’s garden? My guess is you’re envisioning plants bathed in daylight.

But the problem is that by nightfall, when the sun has set and you’re ready to kick back at home, you won’t be able to see and fully enjoy the fruits of your gardening labor without flooding the yard with artificial lighting. And that’s not relaxing at all.

Tags

Recommended for you