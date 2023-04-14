On Ash Wednesday, I sneaked away from the work day to celebrate noon Mass at St. Isidore’s. It allows me to get a more meaningful grasp on little things, like say, the meaning of life and the whole dust to dust thing. I don’t know whether it’s winter weariness or the promise of spring, but every year about mid-February I start to feel restless. There’s a ritual for that. At least temporarily, I can remove one of the things I often use to cover up neediness and give comfort.

I gave up social media for Lent.

