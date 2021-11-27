MIAMI — Manatees are starving in Florida, so state and wildlife agencies are considering an unprecedented measure: supplemental feedings.
More than 1,000 manatees have died so far this year in Florida, a grim milestone that represents more than 10% of the population in the entire state. Most of the deaths are happening in Brevard County, where Indian River Lagoon provides an important refuge for the mammals to gather to escape cold water temperatures during winter months. Pollution and persistent algae blooms have killed off seagrass beds in the region in recent years, leaving manatees without enough of their primary source of food to make it through the winter.
State and federal wildlife agencies have set up a joint team to manage the emergency response and plans are being drawn up to provide manatees in the Indian River Lagoon area with just enough food and water so they don’t starve. The only thing missing is the approval from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service because it’s illegal to feed manatees according to federal and state law.
“We are considering a pilot program to do some supplemental feeding,” said Rodney Barreto, chairman of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). “We continue to rescue manatees, and we want to be able to rescue even more during this emergency,” he told the Miami Herald. Barreto said he met for two hours on Thursday with Shannon Estenoz, Department of the Interior assistant secretary for fish and wildlife and parks, and Pedro Ramos of the National Park Service, who serves as superintendent for Everglades and Dry Tortugas national parks. They discussed water-quality issues but also possible measures to improve the chances of survival for manatees this winter, he said.
FWC said earlier this week that 1,003 manatees died so far this year, compared with 498 last year and 452 in 2019.
The emergency response to the unusual mortality, which triggered what the federal wildlife agency calls an Incident command system, aims to make rescue operations more efficient and better funded, the agencies said in a statement on Thursday.
“By now it’s already getting colder and manatees are congregating near the Cape Canaveral power plant and other areas in Indian River Lagoon where they always go for the winter,” said Patrick Rose, executive director of the Save the Manatee Club.
Rose said that government agencies and partners must test what food manatees will accept because nothing like this has ever been done in Florida. Transporting algae and nuisance aquatic vegetation to the area could be an option, as manatees could in theory get by on those plants.