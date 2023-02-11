Endangered Species Conservation

Monarch butterflies land on branches at Monarch Grove Sanctuary in Pacific Grove, Calif., in 2021. The Biden administration proposed regulatory changes on Feb. 8 to encourage voluntary conservation projects on private land, partly by shielding owners from punishment if the actions kill or harm small numbers of imperiled species.

 Associated Press

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The Biden administration called for regulatory changes Wednesday to encourage voluntary conservation projects on private land, partly by shielding owners from punishment if their actions kill or harm small numbers of imperiled species.

The proposed U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service rule outlines steps to simplify permitting for damage that otherwise would be illegal under the Endangered Species Act.

