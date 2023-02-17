A plan to renovate KU’s football stadium and build a new “campus gateway” around it has won a $50 million state grant and a commitment of $150 million in funding from the KU Endowment Association.

The Kansas Department of Commerce confirmed to the Journal-World this week that the state has awarded KU the grant as part of its University Challenge Grant program. The grant application materials confirmed that KU Endowment has agreed to backstop the project to the tune of $150 million, meaning that the private fundraising arm of KU will either raise that much in donor funds for the project or use existing funds that endowment has to cover the costs.

