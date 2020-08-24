LAWRENCE — The University of Kansas issued cease-and-desist orders to two fraternities and imposed 14-day public health bans for members of both student organizations for weekend behavior that disregarded policy and regulations aimed at moderating spread of COVID-19.
KU chancellor Doug Girod said action against Kappa Sigma and Phi Kappa Psi was necessary to protect the health of students, faculty and staff as in-person instruction resumed Monday. The university hasn’t hosted classes on the Lawrence campus since the pandemic mushroomed in March. A surge in coronavirus infection could compel KU to again pivot to online courses.
“We will not tolerate selfish and irresponsible behavior that puts the health and safety of our community at risk, that disrespects staff, faculty and students who have worked to prepare our campuses for reopening, that jeopardizes the long-term viability of the university and that recklessly disregards the authorities of the university, city and county,” the chancellor said.
Girod said late Sunday that both KU fraternities were part of off-campus social activities hosted by students who violated county regulations and university policies.
On Saturday, a motorist took video of Kappa Sigma members at a gathering outside the fraternity house without masks and without social distancing. The university’s statement didn’t outline the transgressions at Phi Kappa Psi.
“Going to be either a very long or very short year for the Greeks,” said Rich McDonald, a Phi Kappa Psi alum said on Facebook. “Everyone is on double not-at-all-secret probation.”
Girod said reopening of the university wouldn’t be successful without a commitment from employees and students to consider not only of themselves but well-being of the entire university community.
“Though this pandemic is impossibly complicated, the expectations of you are not,” the chancellor said in the campuswide memorandum. “These actions don’t take great effort. They are only a matter of will.”
His request of anyone venturing onto campus: Wear a mask at all times. Maintain six feet of distance from others. Wash hands thoroughly. Stay home if not feeling well. If positive for COVID-19 or potentially exposed to the virus, follow instructions of health officials.
Girod, a physician, also said any student who didn’t follow university regulations regarding the coronavirus may face sanctions that include removal of privileges to come to campus and possible suspension. Disregard for state or county guidelines can lead to civil or criminal penalties that follow a person throughout college, impact applications to graduate school and prospects of employment after graduation.
“I know most of our students are doing the right thing, but we will not accept noncompliance with health and safety protocols on campus related to masks, physical distancing and large gatherings,” the chancellor said.