TOPEKA — Pere DeRoy says for marginalized communities the Kansas constitutional amendment on the right to abortion is not the beginning or the end of the issue of medical mistreatment.

DeRoy, a doctoral student in the Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies program at the University of Kansas, says people of color have been ignored or harmed through past policies like forced sterilization. They said if history is any indicator, these communities are likely to feel the most severe effects of the Aug. 2 vote on the constitutional amendment.

Tags

Recommended for you