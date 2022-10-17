FAIRWAY, Kan. — The grounds of a former Native American boarding school in Kansas will be searched to determined if any Indigenous children were buried there, state officials said.

The Kansas Historical Society, which owns the site in Fairway, is contracting with the University of Kansas Center for Research to conduct a ground-penetrating radar survey of the 12 acres (nearly 5 hectares) to search for unmarked graves, The Kansas City Star reported.

