The food scientist in Richard Linton leans back in a purple-and-white chair in Call Hall to recite contents of his favorite ice cream.

It is cherry brick road — at least until a new favorite creation emerges from the dairy science lab at Kansas State University. The current preference was crafted while he was agriculture dean at North Carolina State University. The four key ingredients: chocolate ice cream, marshmallows, chocolate chunks and Michigan cherries.

