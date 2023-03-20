TOPEKA — The Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee reshaped a bill Monday to remove a provision legalizing use of fentanyl strips to help people avoid overdose deaths and to add language degrading authority of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and local officials in public health emergencies.

The Kansas House voted 121-0 in February to approve the bill dropping fentanyl test strips from the state’s list of prohibited drug paraphernalia. The objective of House Republicans and Democrats was to allow people to determine whether drugs they intended to consume were laced with the potent pharmaceutical fentanyl.

Tags

Recommended for you