TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly’s chief of staff urged Republican lawmakers Tuesday to spend more time studying proposed changes to campaign finance law{/a} before moving forward with legislation inspired by ongoing investigations.

The House Elections Committee on Tuesday amended and advanced a stripped down version of House Bill 2391, which was written by attorneys who represent a GOP political operative. The executive director of the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission warned lawmakers the revised bill still contains numerous changes that would limit his agency’s authority.

