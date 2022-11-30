TOPEKA — After months of meetings and complaints from civilians and law enforcement officials, lawmakers say they have clear targets in addressing the state’s severe mental health care shortages.

With a shortage of room in psychiatric facilities across the state, community hospitals and jails have had to shoulder housing and care costs for mentally unstable patients without reimbursement. People deemed a danger to themselves or others are processed by the district attorney’s office and sent to the county jail until a hospital bed is ready.

