TOPEKA — Kansas Treasurer Steven Johnson expects the combination of stable economic conditions and unprecedented state government cash reserves to produce interest earnings of about $300 million on short-term investments before the year’s end.

That windfall would be derived from otherwise idle funds that earn in the neighborhood of 5% interest, which would add to treasure members of the Kansas Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly would have at their disposal when the 2024 session began in January. The latest projection was state lawmakers would end up with $3 billion in cash on hand with about $1.5 billion in a special rainy-day reserve fund.

