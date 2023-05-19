TOPEKA — The state’s six public universities recommended Wednesday the Kansas Board of Regents authorize tuition increases ranging from 5% to 7% in the upcoming school year to counter inflationary pressure and limited success with requests for new funding from the Legislature.

Two-thirds of these institutions — Kansas State University, University of Kansas, Emporia State University and Pittsburg State University — requested a 5% boost in tuition assessed resident and nonresident undergraduate and graduate students. Wichita State University proposed a 5.9% hike for students, while Fort Hays State University opted for a 7% increase.

Recommended for you