TOPEKA — The Kansas State Board of Education voted unanimously to recommend Gov. Laura Kelly and the 2024 Legislature embrace a four-year initiative raising state aid to special education by $86.6 million annually to bring Kansas into compliance with the law.

The state board last year urged lawmakers to implement a five-year program that would have moved the state’s contribution to the required 92% in terms of extra spending by local districts to educate students with special-education needs. That recommendation was supported by the governor, but didn’t gain sufficient traction at the Capitol during the 2023 legislative session.

Tags

Recommended for you