An official with Kansas 4-H Youth Development has announced that the program will launch a $100,000 initiative aimed at improving the mental health and wellbeing of youth during 4-H Discovery Days in early June.

Amy Sollock, a 4-H youth development specialist in southwest Kansas, said youth will be invited to participate in a series of ‘community conversations’ in which they’ll be encouraged to share their views on what it looks like to live a healthy lifestyle, issues they may struggle with, and more.

Tags

Recommended for you