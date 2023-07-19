Shared Living

Laura Howard, Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services secretary, announced the reopening of the Shared Living Program Tuesday.

 Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Some Kansans with disabilities are having to wait more than 10 years for government help due to a “monumental problem” with backlogged service requests.

To receive Medicaid-funded support waivers from the state, people with intellectual or developmental disabilities are placed on a waiting list supervised by the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services.

