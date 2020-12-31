School counselor Bonnie Hayman is charged with taking care of 1,100 middle-school kids and almost 100 staff during a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.
Hayman, who works at the currently closed La Mesa Arts Academy in the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District, is seeing up close how months of school closures, isolation and pandemic-induced stress are harming children.
Student anxiety and depression have been rising at the school. Teachers tell her about students who have lost family members to COVID-19, who don’t have enough food to eat or who were crying or looking tired during a Zoom class.
Hayman knows of about 10 students who have landed in the emergency room or mental-health programs for crises such as panic attacks or expressing suicidal thoughts.
Meanwhile, she has been hearing from parents that beds in mental-health programs for children are full.
“Parents are having a really difficult time when they even approach their healthcare system to get counseling or support,” she said. “There just isn’t enough.”
Mental health was already a crisis for children before the pandemic, said Sandy Mueller, senior director of behavioral health at Rady Children’s Hospital. COVID-19 has only made it worse.
One of the biggest ways the pandemic has exacerbated the crisis for children is it has immersed them even more in the virtual world, Mueller said. Not only are they taking classes online, they are spending their time in isolation with social media, which breeds anxiety and low self-esteem — especially in young people, she said.
“They’re living in a cyberworld, 100 percent cyberworld now,” Mueller said. “Their socialization is cyber. The messaging they’re receiving about the safety or wellness of the community is cyber. It’s all one-sided information.”
Meanwhile, many children are not getting enough support from their parents to counteract the isolation and harmful effects of social media because their parents are busy working or struggling with their own anxiety and depression stemming from unemployment or other pandemic-related factors, experts say.
Both Mueller and Hayman said child abuse is on the rise, partly because pandemic stress is affecting parents and families.
At La Mesa Arts Academy, the pandemic has caused many students to feel like they’ve lost a sense of control in their lives and suffer from anxiety over their uncertain futures, Hayman said.
Mueller said that while there hasn’t necessarily been a large increase in the number of children being brought to Rady Children’s Hospital for mental health crises — many children were already being brought in before COVID-19 — the severity of cases has worsened.
The hospital has seen more suicide attempts, drug overdoses and even hangings among children, Mueller said.
She said she believes the solution is to reopen schools and restore school services that help students’ health, such as social activities, counseling and meals.
“The school is not just an educational entity. It is a social and safety construct for our children and that has been stripped away from them,” Mueller said.
In the meantime, campuses like La Mesa Arts Academy say they are doing what they can to help children’s mental health while remaining closed to most of their students.
“I think there’s a level of exhaustion that everybody feels because you’re trying to keep people balanced and you’re trying to hear them and you’re trying to be available,” said Beth Thomas, the La Mesa Arts Academy principal.
“That’s been the biggest challenge, is knowing people are suffering and you’re trying to help and you’re very limited in how you can do that.”
Thomas and Hayman said La Mesa Arts Academy has been focusing on allowing flexibility and compassion for students who may be struggling.