TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly urged congressional leaders to support production of the F-35 fighter jet associated with three dozen manufacturing suppliers in Kansas and linked to nearly 5,000 jobs in the state.

Kelly sent letters to members of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate armed services committees and the defense appropriations subcommittees to support the domestic aviation industry, create jobs and encourage economic development in Kansas by supporting the F-35 Lightning II program.

