TOPEKA — The Kansas Democratic Party tracked down more than 50 Kansans with Schmidt-sounding surnames who endorsed Gov. Laura Kelly’s reelection rather than support Republican frontrunner Derek Schmidt in the 2022 campaign.
The partisan roster, including dozens of Schmidts and a sprinkling of Schmitts, offered endorsements used Monday by the Democratic Party to renew an assertion Attorney General Schmidt’s election would return Kansas to the financially troubled era of GOP Gov. Sam Brownback.
“As a Schmidt, I’m proud to support Governor Laura Kelly for reelection,” said Rep. Chuck Schmidt, a Wichita Democrat. “Governor Kelly’s fiscally responsible policies have saved Kansas from the drastic underfunding of our public schools and an economy in freefall. Meanwhile, her opponent, Derek Schmidt, threatens to take us back to the Brownback days we’ve worked so hard to put behind us these last four years.”
The list of like-minded Schmidts included Chuck Schmidt of Wichita, Melissa Schmidt of Strong City, Kathleen Schmidt of Wathena, Nancy Schmidt of Abilene, Louis Schmitt of Lawrence, Archie Schmidt of Newton, Carol Schmidt of Leavenworth, April Schmidt of Prairie Village and Jessica Schmitt of Overland Park.
In the past week, the Kansas Livestock Association threw its support to candidate Schmidt for fostering “a positive business climate for livestock producers” as a state senator and the attorney general. He also secured an endorsement of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who offered his “full support.” The Missouri Republican governor praised Schmidt for opposing President Joe Biden.
“Simply put, Kansas can do better than the Kelly-Biden agenda that’s creating hardship for families and businesses, not helping them thrive,” Schmidt said.
Also Monday, the Kansas State AFL-CIO endorsed Kelly in recognition of her administration’s advocacy for working families and for bringing jobs to the state.
“The successes that Governor Kelly accomplished these past few years is nothing short of incredible. Businesses are flocking to Kansas, unemployment has hit an all-time low and there are more job opportunities than ever before,” said Tony Spicer, president of the state’s AFL-CIO.