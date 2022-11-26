Goonies House For Sale Oregon Film

In this undated photo provided by RETO Media is the house featured in the Steven Spielberg film “The Goonies” in Astoria, Ore. The Victorian home, built in 1896 with sweeping views of the Columbia River as it flows into the Pacific Ocean, is now for sale has been listed with an asking price of $1.7 million. Since the film was released in 1985, fans have flocked to the home, and the owner has long complained of constant crowds and trespassing.

 Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. — Good news for fans of “The Goonies:” the old Victorian home featured in the film is on sale in Astoria, Oregon, and potential buyers are considering making it more accessible to the public.

“We have a few interested parties right now,” said realtor Jordan Miller, the listing agent for the property. “It seems to be everybody’s intention to be able to open up the house a little bit more and have more access.”

