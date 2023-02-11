LOS ANGELES — With egg prices spiking in California, Border Patrol agents have noticed a rise in the number of people trying to bring eggs across the border from Mexico, which is illegal.

Inflation and bird flu have also pushed up egg prices in Mexico, but the cost of a dozen eggs south of the border is still much lower — up to half as much — as in the U.S., tempting some border crossers to look for new ways to fill their fridges with cheaper eggs.

