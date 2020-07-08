Whether schools can fully reopen and remain open this fall as the coronavirus pandemic rages on may be the biggest question we face as a country right now.
It affects millions of people, including about 56 million K-12 students and nearly 20 million university students, not to mention school employees.
And then there's the money at stake.
Many questions surround public school budgets, but university funding is even trickier because so much of it comes from tuition. The portion of funding that comes from students can fall at the drop of a hat if students decide not to attend.
One example of how complicated it can be: some K-State students this week said they're filing a class-action suit against the university for the privilege fees it charged. The students say that because in-person classes ended and they didn't get the benefit of the privilege fees, the school should refund the money.
President Donald Trump's announcement Wednesday that he would cut federal aid to schools that refuse to reopen fully, with in-person classes.
That's after New York public school officials said they plan to have school just one to three days a week. And some universities, including Harvard, are bringing a portion of the student body back on campus to allow for physical distancing.
We think it's safe to say that almost no one wants schools to be closed. Officials only close them if they believe they must because it's in the best interest of the students and employees.
Tying schools' decisions about closures to federal funding is bound to force school officials to shift their priorities. That's a bad idea right now. In the United States, coronavirus cases are up 72% in the last two weeks.
That Trump is flouting the advice of his own health experts should tell us something. He also decried guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention that recommend costly measures to get students back in the classroom.
We believe it's important to get people back in the classroom and on campus if at all possible. A quality education is important. But so is students' health and well being.