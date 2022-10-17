TOPEKA — A court process that keeps criminal charges off someone’s record can charge hundreds of dollars for the possibility of a clean slate.
Critics say some Kansas courts that charge heavily to cover the costs of diversion programs make a two-tiered system of justice favoring the rich. But cities and counties that run the programs say they do what they can to make it accessible.
Diversion offers a defendant a deal to avoid a criminal record through community service or other forms of restitution. Prosecutors typically offer the option after arrest but before conviction.
Some diversions stay on people’s criminal record, but defense attorneys and prosecutors largely agree that it can lighten loads on the courts and jails while sparing people accused of crimes the cost and stigma that comes with a criminal conviction.
The Kansas News Service contacted a handful of cities to see how much money they collected from people in diversion programs last year. Here’s what they reported:
Wichita had 3,595 diversion applications for $1.2 million.
Manhattan had 833 diversions for $193,883.
Lyon County had 456 diversions for $111,575.
Garden City had 182 diversions for $55,130. (This number is higher than usual because courts caught up from COVID backlogs.)
Pittsburg had 106 diversions for $57,644.
State law has some requirements for diversions, but cities and counties have a lot of say in the final cost.
In Garden City, it’s $350 for criminal or DUI cases and $150 for traffic cases. The price of a DUI diversion jumps in Pittsburg, where that’ll cost $1,174.
In Lyon County, fees run anywhere from $100 to $500. For the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, the price is lower, between $50-$130.