TOPEKA — Damage to the Kansas tourism economy during the COVID-19 pandemic can be illustrated by impact of closing the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene.
The largest attraction in Abilene has been closed for months, blocking access to the $9 million exhibit space opened in August 2019 after an eight-month renovation. Nearly 150,000 people visited the museum last year. That was expected to double in 2020, said Kelly Peetoom, president of the Travel Industry Association of Kansas.
“The 2020 travel season was predicted to be Abilene’s best year in a long time. In contrast, it is Abilene’s tourism industry’s worst,” Peetoom said.
He told a joint House and Senate committee considering potential of economic recovery from the pandemic Thursday that Visit Overland Park projected year-end revenue would be 40% less than in 2019. COVID-19 has cost Overland Park about $44 million in economic returns from conventions and meetings, he said.
In Garden City, Peetoom said, Finney County is open for business but limited travel in the Garden City area is hitting small businesses, restaurants and lodging the hardest hit. About 30 events were canceled at a cost of millions in lost tourism dollars, he said.
Transient guest tax collections in Olathe are down 65% compared to the same time last year, he said. The Olathe Conference Center has cancelled or rescheduled 95% of bookings for April through December of this year, he said.