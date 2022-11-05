Egypt Rising Seas

Farmland inundated with saltwater, gradually eats away the soil in the Mediterranean town of Mutubes, in Kafr el-Sheikh province, Egypt, Sept. 9. The impact of climate change has long been obvious to farmers, in the creeping salt that eats away roots and cakes their fields, turning them barren.

 Associated Press

ROSETTA, Egypt — Sayed Abuel-Ezz has seen his crops wither from seawater before. As the Nile Delta farmer walks among his mango trees on his land not far from the Mediterranean Sea, he worries it will happen again despite spending the equivalent of tens of thousands of dollars to prevent it.

“If it gets higher, the trees will die,” Abuel-Ezz said, looking towards the sea.

