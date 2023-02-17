After every high-profile mass shooting, gun control advocates reflexively demand that we “just do something” about the problem. Invariably, that “something” means a very specific set of things, which can be summarized as a singular effort to impose California’s restrictive gun laws at the federal level.

But did anyone bother asking whether California’s “cure” for mass shootings even works in California before peddling it to the nation?

Tags

Recommended for you