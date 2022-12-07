Kate Brubacher, then an assistant prosecuting attorney in the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, argues a point on behalf of Kevin Strickland during a hearing Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Kate E. Brubacher was part of a team that fought for the exoneration of Kevin Strickland, who spent 43 years in prison for a triple murder he didn’t commit. Strickland was exonerated in late 2021.

