TOPEKA — Some adjunct faculty members at Johnson County Community College say school administrators are being dismissive toward their concerns about inadequate compensation.
Daniel Murtaugh, an adjunct faculty member in the English department at JCCC, said adjunct faculty members are not being paid for online education training that could take hours to complete.
Murtaugh said this is the latest case where part-time faculty dilemmas have been ignored by the college. A new payroll system left adjunct faculty without pay for eight weeks from the end of December 2019 to the middle of February 2020.
All efforts to work with Mickey McCloud, vice president of academic affairs, in addressing these dilemmas have been rebuked, Murtaugh said.
“We were met with obfuscation and empty promises when I pressed the issue with him in January. I was met with disdain, disrespect and outright dismissal,” Murtaugh said. “They have not and seemingly will not give assurance in any concrete fashion to show conclusively the college is working to eliminate factors that led to the gap.”
Adjunct faculty across the country have raised concerns of overuse and abuse without proper compensation, with some calling it a crisis. According to a 2020 report from the American Federation of Teachers, nearly 25% of adjunct faculty members rely on public assistance and 40% struggle with basic household expenses.
Adjunct faculty are “gig” workers, paid by credit hour on semester contracts. They may only work up to 15 credit hours, the expectation of a full-time employee. At JCCC, adjunct faculty in the English department teaches courses worth 3.75 credits, so they are only able to teach three courses, or 11.25 credit hours.
Compensation for those working at JCCC is contingent upon the number of semesters of experience and degree held.
At the low end of the scale, an adjunct faculty member in the English department with a bachelor’s degree and only one semester of experience would earn just more than $1,000 per credit hour, or $11,250 per semester. Someone with more than 11 semesters of experience and a doctorate will earn about $1,250 per credit hour, or about $14,000 per semester.
If repeated for the fall and spring semesters, adjunct faculty may only make anywhere from $22,500 to $28,000 in a year.
Murtaugh said with already low wages, the gap in paychecks this past winter was detrimental to the financial well-being of many employees. So far, administrators have not indicated support or change, he said.
“This was a situation none of us could afford and many of us, including myself, had to rely on credit cards to carry us through,” Murtaugh said. “I still haven’t caught up paying that debt back and the college is again putting us off on the question of whether they will repeat this morally reprehensible payroll delay from December of this year to February 2021.”
Chris Gray, a spokesman for the university, said adjunct faculty members were given notice of the pending changes to their pay schedule a year in advance.
The “announcement” of the change was also attached to each contract employees signed as a reminder, Gray said.
“I just want to reiterate that adjunct faculty received the same pay in fewer pays during the semester for the contract they were under,” Gray said.
Murtaugh said regardless of prior warning, this schedule doesn’t work for those who may live month to month. Reclassifying adjunct professors in order to correct their pay schedule would be a start, he said, but has seen no indication such action will be taken.
The sudden shift to online instruction has aggravated matters further as adjunct employees in the instructional branch must undergo training to teach online without compensation for the training time, said Irene Schmidt, an adjunct professor at JCCC and former member of the faculty senate.
Schmidt said she was told by JCCC administrators there was no compensation because the iTeach course, which covers matters specifically related to online education, was optional.
The iTeach course is voluntary training for adjunct instructors, but faculty who teach online are required to complete the course. That applies to all but five of the 567 adjunct faculty at the college, Schmidt said.
Gray said the JCCC administration’s position is adjunct faculty members only are given stipends to complete annual mandatory training.
“They would break no law by offering a grant or stipend as a recognition of adjunct time spent in preparation for improving online teaching,” Schmidt said. “So in theory, JCCC could be an exemplary employer but is choosing to treat adjuncts as exempt employees.”
Schmidt said roughly one-third of adjunct faculty members indicated dependency on college earnings in surveys conducted by the JCCC faculty senate in 2012, 2014 and 2017.
Ruth Heflin, a former adjunct professor, said she was terminated ahead of the fall semester. She believes her dismissal is punishment for speaking out about adjunct rights.
Amid a pandemic and rapidly changing teaching platforms, Heflin said, the reality is many adjunct faculty are cornered with few places to turn for help.
“After talking with many, many adjuncts about the abuses they’ve experienced, I realized that getting adjuncts to organize was never going to happen. Too many rely on those modest incomes to survive and so are terrified of complaining,” Heflin said. “Until laws change, and part-time employees are guaranteed job-continuation guarantees, we have too few legal legs to stand on.”