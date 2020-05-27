PITTSBURG — Alvin Letner doesn’t remember signing the form where he promises to pay a medical bill of nearly $50,000 he hadn’t yet seen.
Much of that day in July 2019 is a blank for him. A dog ran onto the highway as he and other motorcyclists on a veterans fundraiser rode by. It knocked him off his antique BMW, breaking his neck, three ribs and an elbow.
The air ambulance charge came later by mail: $48,934.27 for the 20-minute, 30-mile flight that whisked the retired high school teacher from the accident scene in southeast Kansas to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Missouri.
Legal experts say patients often get sky-high bills for emergency health care, even though they are only obligated to pay market value. Moreover, they say, financial paperwork handed to patients for their signature while they’re traumatized, drugged or confused wouldn’t hold up in a court of law.
Yet, they concede, making a potentially financially devastating medical bill go away can be tricky, even if you suspect it’s excessive.
Letner and his wife, Diane, have health insurance, but the air ambulance company and insurer disagreed dramatically on the flight’s value. Current federal law lets the out-of-network biller pursue the Letners directly to make up the difference: in this case, more than $40,000.
“When I came home from the hospital, I was instantly old,” said Letner, whose recovery has been slow. “I don’t want the instant debt.”
After much worrying, the Letners appear to be in the clear. In an interview with the Kansas News Service, an executive at the national, private-equity owned air ambulance firm said his company never planned to collect so much from the Letners.
“The idea of trying to collect tens of thousands of dollars from individuals is really stupid,” said Chris Myers, vice president of reimbursement for Air Methods. “Because they don’t have the money to pay it.”
However, the company gave the Letners paperwork at least twice indicating patients are on the hook for what their insurance won’t pay.
“At no time,” Diane Letner said, “did they ever indicate that we would not be liable for the remaining bills.”
In February, seven months after the accident, Alvin Letner could finally lift enough weight to return to his love of pottery making — an outlet that helps clear his mind.
“You wake up in the middle of the night thinking about this,” he said recently, sitting in the house he built mostly himself over the decades he’s lived there. “We’ve been paying all this insurance money all these years. We trust in the system.”
Air ambulance companies face growing scrutiny and political pressure over their prices, which have risen sharply in recent years.
The average charge for an Air Methods ride, for example, jumped from $13,000 to $49,800 within a decade, federal auditors wrote in a 2017 report. That’s 283%.
Congress has created a panel to find solutions. States sick of waiting have passed their own measures, only to be rebuffed by courts that conclude federal law blocks states from regulating the rates that aircraft charge.
“We have literally tried everything,” said Jon Godfread, insurance commissioner for North Dakota and a member of the new panel. His state lost in court over its law to steer business toward air ambulances that contract with more insurers to keep prices down. “There is no overarching authority (to) prevent these kinds of egregious bills.”
Air Methods, which also has a seat on the panel, says it bills privately insured patients more to make up for Medicare, Medicaid and uninsured patients. It says those three groups comprise most of its business, and that it loses money on them.
Still, experts in health law say the principles of contract law obligate patients like Letner only to pay the market value of health care. That’s because they haven’t signed a contract to buy a specific treatment or procedure for a specific price.