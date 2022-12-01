By my lights, a holiday column should be over-the-top generous. So here are a dozen gifts — historical novels for a wide variety of tastes, in a wide variety of styles, from a wide variety of places. Something, I hope, for everyone.

Let’s start with two impressive debuts. Melody Razak’s MOTH (Harper, 368 pages, $26.99) portrays the changing fortunes of a well-intentioned Brahmin family as India and Pakistan are carved from the British Raj, an experience of Partition that begins with gentle comedy, then gradually descends into distinctly ungentle tragedy, particularly for the family’s teenage daughter. On the other side of the world, the young woman at the center of Joanna Quinn’s THE WHALEBONE THEATRE (Knopf, 576 pages, $29) is one of those wryly sketched misfits frequently encountered in English country-house fiction. First met as a child in 1919, then seen as a teenager using the remains of a beached whale as a makeshift amateur playhouse, she grows up to further her flair for the dramatic as an Allied spy in World War II France.

