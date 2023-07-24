Correction for July 25, 2023 Jul 24, 2023 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A story in Saturday’s edition of The Mercury included a number for the proposed USD 383 mill levy that was incorrect.Here are the correct numbers: Board members approved a mill levy of 60.095 for 2024. For the average taxpayer, that’s an increase of 14% in property taxes levied by the school district.That means the owner of a $100,000 property who paid $605.02 in taxes in 2023 would pay $689.63 on a home now valued at $113,100 home in 2024, given the average increase of 13.1%. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Revenue Services Finance Recommended for you Latest News County passes amendment to Keats sewer district agreement, tables Manhattan sewer project Manhattan woman taken to Via Christi following a Saturday injury crash 'Part of our DNA' | Kansans highlight Flint Hills lifestyle to celebrate National Day of the Cowboy Authorities search for grizzly bear that killed woman near Yellowstone National Park Basketball blue bloods North Carolina and Kansas schedule regular-season games for 2024 and '25 CLIFT | Headlight Rivals and Pink Fuzz rock Arts in the Park CLIFT | Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" fails to catch fire in the second half Mittie expects K-State women to be deep in 2023-24 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOpen house at Tracz Family Band Hall postponed for later dateTwo teens arrested for attempted 1st-degree murderJunction City woman arrested for distribution in the wake of many incidents this past monthMAC hires Kuhlman as new directorWichita man found with minor at City Park, charged with child sex crimesOUR NEIGHBORS | Former Marine finds balance in life with D&D, animalsUSD 383 OKs mill rate with 14% property tax increase for average homeownerManhattan woman taken to Via Christi following a Saturday injury crashFurniture Amnesty Day fast approachingA confident and under-the-radar Will Howard is ready to defend K-State's Big 12 title Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Snapshots Send us your photos! Have some photos on your phone or computer? Send them to The Mercury and see them in print! We’ll print them each Tuesday on Snapshots. Submit Your Photo! Latest Special Section Special Sections Reader's Choice Jun 30, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.